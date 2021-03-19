COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mboweni warns a third wave of Covid-19 could hurt country's ratings

March 19 2021 - 07:00

Mboweni warns a third wave of Covid-19 could hurt country's ratings

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that a third wave of the coronavirus could destabilise the government's efforts to control its finances and avoid a further downgrade of the country's sovereign rating.

Two of the top three rating agencies - Moody's and Fitch - downgraded South Africa's sovereign rating further into junk in November on concerns of rising debt levels and the government's ability to raise revenues and pay off debt amid the economic shock inflicted by the pandemic.

Mboweni was replying to questions in a virtual parliament session, and said the rating agencies would be looking closely at how the government was moving on its promised structural reforms such as infrastructure growth, telecom spectrum allocation, reliable power supply and reducing the public sector wage bill.

Reuters