Covid-19 vaccine rollout: electronic system will be used to register in SA

The electronic system now being used in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine for health workers will also be used in subsequent stages for the rest of the population in SA.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed this in response to a parliamentary question from EFF MP Naledi Chirwa who asked about the process ordinary citizens would follow when registering to be vaccinated.

Mkhize said the registration system for beneficiaries was built to respond to phases of the vaccine rollout programme and the sequencing of the population within the phases.

“The enormity and importance of the vaccination programme require that the administration of vaccines be appropriately captured and monitored. The Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) has been developed to capture vaccination events digitally and provide data to its data analytics platform to monitor and report on vaccinations,” Mkhize said.

He said the EVDS, a web-based application accessible via multiple devices, including mobile and desktop, was critical to the success of the vaccine rollout.

He said though digital systems would be used and all vaccinations digitally recorded, those without access to digital technology would not be excluded. Mkhize said all steps of the vaccination process would be available through walk-in services where people will be helped to register.