Driver ‘saved his son’, then he escaped as SUV was swallowed by sinkhole

The man whose SUV was photographed protruding from a sinkhole last weekend “saved” his nine-year-old son after the road suddenly collapsed, leaving them submerged in water and mud “in the blink of an eye”.

Henry Grimes’ lawyer, Corlia Bester from C Bester Inc Attorneys in Pretoria, told TimesLIVE that Heriot Drive in George, on which which her client was driving, was not cordoned off by the municipality after a burst water pipe caused havoc in the suburb of Genevafontein.

“Our client and his son were inside the vehicle when the sinkhole suddenly [and without warning] collapsed. Our client and his son [together with the vehicle] were submerged in the mud within the blink of an eye,” said Bester.

“Our client and his son, nine years of age, were in the vehicle when the horrific incident occurred. Both were able to escape the sinking vehicle and swim to safety. Our client saved his son, then he escaped from the vehicle.”

Last weekend the municipality urged residents to stay away from the burst pipe.