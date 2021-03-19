Education MEC awaits lab results after school pupils come down with ‘food poisoning’

Gauteng’s education department is awaiting feedback from an investigation into allegations of food poisoning affecting as many as 203 pupils at MH Baloyi Secondary School in Winterveld, Tshwane.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday and sanctioned an investigation into the allegations.

Lesufi said samples of the food had been taken to a laboratory.

Pupils who consumed food during break on Tuesday complained about stomach pains and upset stomachs in the early hours of Wednesday.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said about 203 pupils who consumed the food had experienced stomach ailments and many were taken to health facilities for medical attention.