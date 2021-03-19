South Africa

EFF’s Ndlozi says illegal high-calibre firearm found at fees protest is an ‘attempt to criminalise students’

19 March 2021 - 10:40
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the illegal firearm could have been planted by those against the fees protests 'to justify police brutality'. File photo.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the illegal firearm could have been planted by those against the fees protests 'to justify police brutality'. File photo.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in about the illegal high-calibre firearm found at a fees protest, saying it is an attempt to criminalise students.

TimesLIVE reported the illegal firearm was found by police officers in a car driven by two students in Stiemens Street, Johannesburg.

The two students, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old woman, were allegedly part of the ongoing fees protest in Braamfontein.

They were arrested and are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on two charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Ndlozi said the gun could have been planted by those against the fees protest “to justify police brutality”. 

“This is an attempt to criminalise students and therefore justify police brutality,” he alleged.

According to police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters, the police have been on high alert monitoring fees protests by students at tertiary institutions in Gauteng, particularly in Johannesburg.

She said the issue of illegal firearms at student protests “prove the magnitude of the problem police are facing in terms of the proliferation”. 

“The fact this could be in the arms of a student is worrisome, notwithstanding the question why a firearm of this calibre was brought to a gathering of students in the first place,” said Peters.

Assault rifle seized from students 'closely resembles SADF's R4'

The Galil assault rifle that the police confiscated from students in Braamfontein is a weapon Denel copied when it developed its R4 rifle in 1980, a ...
News
20 hours ago

On Monday, one student was allegedly shot in the leg by police.

The incident allegedly took place during clashes with the police in Braamfontein.

Police initially denied the shooting, saying none of its members deployed in the area had fired shots during the student protests.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said a case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station and the matter was being referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.

Four police officers have been arrested in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, an innocent bystander who was shot dead during the student protests on March 10.

Police officers Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseathata, Madimetsa Legodi and Victor Mohammed are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the end of justice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thuli Madonsela: Death of Mthokozisi Ntumba ‘the Hector Pieterson moment of democratic SA’

Mthokozisi Ntumba became a household name in SA after he was shot dead during a fees protest by students outside Wits University last week.
News
2 days ago

Police in court facing murder charge after death of Mthokozisi Ntumba

The four police officers face a charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
News
1 day ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | These protests are becoming a playground for ‘professional’ students

The sheer arrogance and absurdity of some of the 15 demands is nothing short of astounding
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X