EFF’s Ndlozi says illegal high-calibre firearm found at fees protest is an ‘attempt to criminalise students’
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in about the illegal high-calibre firearm found at a fees protest, saying it is an attempt to criminalise students.
TimesLIVE reported the illegal firearm was found by police officers in a car driven by two students in Stiemens Street, Johannesburg.
The two students, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old woman, were allegedly part of the ongoing fees protest in Braamfontein.
They were arrested and are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on two charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Ndlozi said the gun could have been planted by those against the fees protest “to justify police brutality”.
“This is an attempt to criminalise students and therefore justify police brutality,” he alleged.
This is an attempt to criminalise students and therefore justify police brutality! We see you, information paddlers of Crime Intelligence! You may very well have planted the guns through your own operative posing as students! https://t.co/AvwIsRZQDh— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 18, 2021
According to police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters, the police have been on high alert monitoring fees protests by students at tertiary institutions in Gauteng, particularly in Johannesburg.
She said the issue of illegal firearms at student protests “prove the magnitude of the problem police are facing in terms of the proliferation”.
“The fact this could be in the arms of a student is worrisome, notwithstanding the question why a firearm of this calibre was brought to a gathering of students in the first place,” said Peters.
On Monday, one student was allegedly shot in the leg by police.
The incident allegedly took place during clashes with the police in Braamfontein.
Police initially denied the shooting, saying none of its members deployed in the area had fired shots during the student protests.
National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said a case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station and the matter was being referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation.
Four police officers have been arrested in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, an innocent bystander who was shot dead during the student protests on March 10.
Police officers Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Motseathata, Madimetsa Legodi and Victor Mohammed are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the end of justice.
TimesLIVE