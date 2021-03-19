Former Denel boss fails in attempt to appeal rape conviction

The former COO of Denel Aero Manpower Group, Johannes Jacobus Venter, has lost a bid to overturn his conviction on four counts of rape and seven counts of indecent assault which occurred between 1998 and 2002.

The complainant reported the incidents to police in 2004. She also reported them to the new CEO Zodwa Dlamini.

Dlamini arranged for the head of security at Denel to take a statement from the complainant, and the matter was reported to the police.

The trial commenced in 2006 and in August 2009 the Pretoria regional court convicted Venter on seven counts of indecent assault and four counts of rape. He was sentenced to an effective 10 years in prison.

The appeal by Venter came before two judges in the Pretoria high court and, in December 2016, they were divided and could not reach a decision. The full bench of the high court in Pretoria dismissed Venter’s appeal on a 2-1 majority in 2018.

In the majority judgment of that court, judge Sulet Potterill said the court, as the regional court did, accepted it was not easy for the complainant to be called upon to remember in detail and recount what occurred many years ago, taking into account the nature of the alleged incidents and their affect on her.