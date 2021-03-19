South Africa

Glebelands ‘hitman’ found guilty of murders of four people

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
19 March 2021 - 16:31
An activist said more than 100 people have been murdered at the Glebelands Hostel or in violence linked to it and its power struggles. File photo.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Glebelands Hostel “hitman” Senzo Sihle Cele was convicted of four counts of murder by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week.

The hostel in Umlazi, south Durban, has been engulfed in violence in recent years, with one activist saying more than 100 people have been murdered at the hostel or in violence linked to it and its power struggles.

Police said a task team was formed to investigate the killings and many suspects involved were being put behind bars. Cele was the latest when he was convicted on Wednesday .

The convictions relate to the murders of Simphiwe Ndebele, who was shot dead at Glebelands after an argument with Cele, and Siyabonga Mbhele, who was shot and killed at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.

Cele, 30, was also convicted of the double murder of Joseph Nqaba Mbhele and Senzo Luthuli, who were also shot and killed at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.

KZN police arrest 'most wanted hitman' at notorious Durban hostel

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have nabbed a "most wanted hitman" sought for a spate of murders at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi.
News
1 month ago

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said following the murders, which occurred during July and October 2018, a lengthy investigation was conducted.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the accused. During his arrest in 2018, the accused was found in possession of a pistol with 35 rounds of ammunition. He made several court appearances and was found guilty,” Mbele said.

The court also found Cele guilty of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The matter was postponed until next Tuesday for sentencing proceedings, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

“This is a victory for us and we are hoping a harsher sentence will be handed down in court,” said acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya.

TimesLIVE

