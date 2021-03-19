Hawks arrest Joburg ‘kidnappers’ impersonating the Hawks

Six people including police members were arrested in Johannesburg after allegedly kidnapping a person while impersonating the Hawks and demanding a R2m ransom.

The victim was released in a raid on the kidnappers’ lair on Thursday after the real Hawks pounced.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said members of the serious corruption investigation unit learnt the victim was being held for ransom by suspects impersonating Hawks members who were hunting for a money laundering suspect.

Mogale said the suspects, aged between 32 and 48, allegedly demanded a ransom of R2m.

“The information was operationalised and real members of the directorate for priority crime investigation pounced on the suspects,” said Mogale.

The victim positively identified his kidnappers, including a police sergeant and a constable. Another suspect was wanted in a corruption case.

The suspects will appear in court on March 23.

“The national head for the directorate for priority crime investigation Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya lauded the members for a sterling job and warned those who are intent on tarnishing the image of the directorate to beware that the directorate will respond decisively,” said Mogale.

