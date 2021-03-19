South Africa

Load-shedding to be halted

19 March 2021 - 11:33
Eskom is halting load-shedding from noon on Friday. File photo.
Eskom is halting load-shedding from noon on Friday. File photo.
Image: 123RF Eskom

Eskom said it would cancel load-shedding as of noon on Friday as generation units returned to service and helped to restore available capacity.

Eskom said in an update that teams had successfully returned to service a generation unit each at the Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile power stations.

“A further unit each is expected to return to service today at the Camden and Majuba power stations,” it said.

Although other units were out of service at Tutuka, Camden and Hendrina power stations, emergency generation reserves had been adequately replenished.

“Eskom will also be taking the opportunity over the long weekend, due to the lower demand, to conduct short-term maintenance and further replenish the emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead.”

Eskom has 7,183MW of planned maintenance and another 10,464MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

“The improved generation availability, together with the lower long weekend demand, has enabled us to cancel load-shedding at this point,” Eskom said.

Eskom apologised to the nation for the inconvenience suffered during load-shedding but asked consumers to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remained vulnerable.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than R20m spent to keep lights on for King Zwelithini's memorial

'To keep the lights on for the four hours, Eskom has had to supplement the supply by burning more diesel,' said Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
News
15 hours ago

Blackouts and extended load-shedding: how Eskom showed us flames this week

The rotational power outages will be reintroduced at 2pm after the memorial service of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | If Eskom isn’t fixed, SA will become a failed state

The government must give up on SAA and the SABC and focus fully on saving Eskom, for the sake of SA’s future
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X