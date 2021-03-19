Madonsela says Habib 'lacked social intelligence' when using N-word, but the backlash is 'sad to watch'
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says Prof Adam Habib lacked “social intelligence” when he used the N-word during a discussion with students.
The students had called a meeting to complain about some lecturers using the word. Habib then used the word in full.
Madonsela said the “vitriolic campaign” from some South Africans, seemingly “to settle old scores”, is “sad to watch”.
The former public protector on Thursday joined scores who responded to reports about Habib stepping aside from his new role as the director at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS), pending an investigation of his use of the N-word last week.
Madonsela said Habib, as a “generically black South African”, felt entitled to use the N-word which showed a lack of “social intelligence required in his new environment”.
The suspension
SOAS board chairperson Marie Staunton said Habib stepped aside on Thursday so as not to compromise the investigation. Staunton said the institution would engage all parties involved in the incident which included Habib's “unreserved apology”.
Reactions to Madonsela's response
Madonsela's response received mixed responses on social media. Some accused her of “defending the indefensible” and asked the former public protector to explain the term “generically black”.
Responding to the backlash, Madonsela asked for a video “for a full analysis”. Further defending Habib, she said the former Wits vice-chancellor is one of SA's social justice champions.
“I know he cares about social justice, including the capitalisation of students and communities that remain historically disadvantaged,” her tweet reads in part.
I would appreciate a video of what he said for a proper analysis. I know he cares about social justice including the capitalization of students and communities that remain historically disadvantaged. That’s why we have him as one of our #SocialJustice Champions.— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 18, 2021
Here's what was said in response to Madonsela:
Adam Habib LACKED the social intelligence required not only in his new environment Prof, but required anywhere on this earth!— Hopewell Chin’ono Today (@daddyhope) March 18, 2021
The use of the N-Word regardless shows a lack of understanding history!
It is only used only by ignorant people, or racists! Is he ignorant or a racist? pic.twitter.com/TF1SysSkLW
But also, how can we say a whole Habib with his profile, did not have this emotional intelligence? Someone else maybe, but not a person as "exposed" as him— Ndingu I Believe! (@vsobudula) March 18, 2021
In the context of South Africa, black encompasses Indians. Hell, even the Chinese were afforded honorary black status. The Prof is contextually on point with the reference.— Randy Watson (@kgoatlapa) March 18, 2021
No Prof. This isn't it. What is a generic black South African?— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) March 18, 2021
He's Indian
Not Thuli Madonsela defending Adam Habib. That woman is an embarrassment to the black society. pic.twitter.com/qa1geSdLx5— Thapelo💧 (@Sheriff_Moloi) March 19, 2021
Thuli Madonsela will still find words to defend that Jerusalema fuckery and say we are just lactose intolerant.— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 19, 2021
