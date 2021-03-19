South Africa

Madonsela says Habib 'lacked social intelligence' when using N-word, but the backlash is 'sad to watch'

19 March 2021 - 10:40
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said while Adam Habib had no right to use the N-word, the backlash he is getting from South Africans is 'sad to watch'. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said while Adam Habib had no right to use the N-word, the backlash he is getting from South Africans is 'sad to watch'. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says Prof Adam Habib lacked “social intelligence” when he used the N-word during a discussion with students.

The students had called a meeting to complain about some lecturers using the word. Habib then used the word in full.

Madonsela said the “vitriolic campaign” from some South Africans, seemingly “to settle old scores”, is “sad to watch”.

The former public protector on Thursday joined scores who responded to reports about Habib stepping aside from his new role as the director at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS), pending an investigation of his use of the N-word last week.

Madonsela said Habib, as a “generically black South African”, felt entitled to use the N-word which showed a lack of “social intelligence required in his new environment”. 

The suspension

SOAS board chairperson Marie Staunton said Habib stepped aside on Thursday so as not to compromise the investigation. Staunton said the institution would engage all parties involved in the incident which included Habib's “unreserved apology”.

Reactions to Madonsela's response 

Madonsela's response received mixed responses on social media. Some accused her of “defending the indefensible” and asked the former public protector to explain the term “generically black”. 

Responding to the backlash, Madonsela asked for a video “for a full analysis”. Further defending Habib, she said the former Wits vice-chancellor is one of SA's social justice champions.

“I know he cares about social justice, including the capitalisation of students and communities that remain historically disadvantaged,” her tweet reads in part.

Here's what was said in response to Madonsela:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thuli Madonsela: Death of Mthokozisi Ntumba ‘the Hector Pieterson moment of democratic SA’

Mthokozisi Ntumba became a household name in SA after he was shot dead during a fees protest by students outside Wits University last week.
News
2 days ago

A textbook study of 'cancel culture': Helen Zille weighs in on outrage over Adam Habib and the N-word

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the outrage faced by former Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib for his use of the N-word is a ...
Politics
3 days ago

'I warned the issue would get emotional': Thuli Madonsela to Blade Nzimande on Wits protest

Thuli Madonsela has expressed dismay at the outcomes of the fees protest at the University of Witwatersrand.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X