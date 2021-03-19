Madonsela says Habib 'lacked social intelligence' when using N-word, but the backlash is 'sad to watch'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says Prof Adam Habib lacked “social intelligence” when he used the N-word during a discussion with students.

The students had called a meeting to complain about some lecturers using the word. Habib then used the word in full.

Madonsela said the “vitriolic campaign” from some South Africans, seemingly “to settle old scores”, is “sad to watch”.

The former public protector on Thursday joined scores who responded to reports about Habib stepping aside from his new role as the director at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS), pending an investigation of his use of the N-word last week.

Madonsela said Habib, as a “generically black South African”, felt entitled to use the N-word which showed a lack of “social intelligence required in his new environment”.