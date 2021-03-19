Mamelodi hostel flats 'hijackers' in court

The Boko Haram vigilante group is accused of running a multimillion-rand scheme in which hostels are hijacked, illegally occupied and payments meant for the Tshwane metro stolen as part of its extortion ring.

This is according to the charge sheet prepared by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a case against Mncedisi Ntloko, 37, and Sibongile Mabele, 37, who briefly appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday.

They are accused of defrauding the Tshwane municipality of R12m by illegally renting out a block of flats at Inkandla Hostel meant for poor families and contravening the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

