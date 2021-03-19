South Africa

Mamelodi hostel flats 'hijackers' in court

Millions in rental payments for Tshwane metro stolen, NPA claims

19 March 2021 - 09:44 By Dimakatso Modipa and Isaac Mahlangu
A block of flats known as Inkandla, which has been hijacked by a Mamelodi gang known as Boko Haram. The group is said to be collecting R2,500 from each apartment.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Boko Haram vigilante group is accused of running a multimillion-rand scheme in which hostels are hijacked, illegally occupied and payments meant for the Tshwane metro stolen as part of its extortion ring.

This is according to the charge sheet prepared by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a case against Mncedisi Ntloko, 37, and Sibongile Mabele, 37, who briefly appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday.

They are accused of defrauding the Tshwane municipality of R12m by illegally renting out a block of flats at Inkandla Hostel meant for poor families and contravening the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.

