South Africa

Mother who 'put newborn in boiling water' faces murder charge

19 March 2021 - 09:51
A friend whom the mother confided in alerted police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

A mother who confided in a friend about allegedly putting her newborn baby in boiling water to kill it is expected to face a charge of murder on Friday.

North West police said the 29-year-old woman gave birth to the child at home near Hartbeespoortdam on March 12.

“It is alleged that the suspect placed the newborn baby in boiling water, then wrapped the baby in plastic and buried the newborn in a shallow grave,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said in a statement.

“The mother later confided in her friend about the incident, who alerted the police,” said Funani.

Police found the baby in a shallow grave at a nearby field.

“The provincial commissioner of North West Lt-Gen Sello Kwena applauded the suspect's friend for speaking out and working with the police in ensuring that the suspect was arrested for this horrendous crime,” said Funani.

The mother was arrested and charged with murder. She will appear in the Brits magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

