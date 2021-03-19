South Africa

Oscar Mabuyane to appeal against Fort Hare’s decision to deregister him as a masters student

‘I have done nothing wrong’

19 March 2021 - 09:41 By Mkhululi Ndamase and Michael Kimberley
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has expressed concern over how the University of Fort handled the decision to deregister him as a masters student. File photo.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has expressed concern over how the University of Fort handled the decision to deregister him as a masters student. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

“I have done nothing wrong.”

That is Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s emphatic response to a decision by the University of Fort Hare to deregister him as a masters student.

Mabuyane initially told The Herald on Thursday he was not aware he had been deregistered, but released a statement at 5.32pm confirming the university’s senate — which the university’s highest decision-making body — had given him the boot.

He has indicated he will appeal against the decision and possibly take it under judicial review.

Mabuyane has been fending off detractors since he took control of the ANC in the Eastern Cape at its 2017 elective conference, and the Fort Hare issue is bound to feature in future attacks by his opponents.  

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

Eastern Cape cabinet gets a shake-up

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says his provincial cabinet reshuffle is an essential measure to refloat leaking departmental ships.
Politics
1 week ago

Special Investigating Unit welcomes sacking of EC health MEC

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the decision by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to relieve health MEC Sindiswa Gomba of her ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

Premier breaks silence on health MEC's Mandela funeral scandal charges

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is likely to take action against embattled health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who is linked to the Nelson Mandela funeral ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X