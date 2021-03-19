South Africa

SAA administrators hope to exit by month-end

19 March 2021 - 10:40 By Reuters
Business rescue practitioners are working on a plan to get SAA back into the air. File photo.
Business rescue practitioners are working on a plan to get SAA back into the air. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The administrators of SAA hope to hand control of the business back to management by the end of the month, the state-owned airline said in a letter to affected parties seen by Reuters.

SAA has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019 and its fortunes worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. All operations were mothballed in September 2020 when funds ran low.

The letter, dated March 18, said SAA’s board of directors and management were working on a plan to resume flights, without giving a date when that might happen.

The administrators said they had received R7.8bn out of a R10.5bn bailout allocated in the government’s October mid-term budget.

Out of that, around R360m has gone towards paying unpaid salaries, R1.5bn has been spent on severance packages and R400m has been transferred to creditors who lent money after the airline entered administration.

Other funds are earmarked for working capital when SAA restarts operations and to pay for passengers who have already paid for tickets but not yet flown.

Once further payments to creditors and employees have been made or provided for and a receivership set up, the administrators can relinquish control of the business.

The administrators said SAA’s debt had fallen by R35.7bn since they took over and its workforce had been cut from 4,700 to about 1,000.

READ MORE:

'Honestly, I am just fed up': Scopa chair on SAA business rescue practitioners' no-show

"Their absence, or the absence of a representative, circumstances notwithstanding, is totally unacceptable," said Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chair of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Why SAA won't fly: not just state capture, the government is also to blame

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan this week bemoaned the corruption that has brought a growing number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Acsa clips wings to 'get out alive'

Surviving Covid has meant canning builds and monetising assets
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X