'A recipe for chaos': Judge lashes anarchic Karoo municipality

In her judgment, Mangcu-Lockwood said the administrator was making good progress until September 2020, when ANC mayor Magdalena Barry contracted Covid-19.

Barry's deputy, ANC councillor Philip Antonie, then formed a coalition with the Independent Civic Organisation of SA, the DA speaker was removed and a string of decisions were made that led to litigation between the municipality and the Western Cape government.

Mangcu-Lockwood said the council resolved to conclude its deal with Inovasure — intended to make Kannaland immune to Eskom load-shedding — sidelined the administrator and the financial recovery plan imposed on the municipality, and dumped the cost-saving organisational structure imposed by the administrator.

It decided to create five new posts in the speaker’s office and another in the mayor’s office, to reinstate the fired head of technical services and to award bonuses to two staff.

Local government MEC Anton Bredell said a R136,000 bonus was also agreed for former municipal manager Morne Hoogbaard, who had left in 2016.

Bredell said these decisions contravened Kannaland's financial management plan, the Municipal Finance Management Act and National Treasury regulations.

Mangcu-Lockwood said Kannaland had “committed itself to a path of unlawfulness” by seeking to accept Inovasure's unsolicited “energy vault” bid while under mandatory intervention by the provincial government.

“It is exactly this kind of contract that needs to comply with the [financial recovery] plan, and in respect of which the administrator was given exclusive authority,” she said.

“In taking steps towards this arrangement, the respondents have ignored a whole range of legal requirements and considerations, which were repeatedly pointed out to them in the correspondence from the National Treasury and the provincial executive.”