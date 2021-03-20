No more TERs payments after March: labour minister Thulas Nxesi

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi says the government can't afford to fund another extension of the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERs). He said because most companies have resumed operations under level 1 lockdown, the fund will not run after March.

“Whatever extensions we have done was as a result of the pressing situation for those workers to have livelihoods. We had to make the means, tap from other sources which were meant for other programmes of the UIF. But, given the crisis of this situation, we had to go into those sources,” he told MPs on Thursday.

The minister added the scheme was under immense pressure financially because it also benefited employees who did not contribute to the UIF fund.

“The reason we wanted to quickly do away with Ters was that this was a special programme which covered even the people who did not pay but their employers had to sign an acknowledgment of that, and we are following them,” he said.