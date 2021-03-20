Picture this ... a country where happiness is a Covid-19 vaccination

A communication company wants to encourage South Africans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 with the help of artfully choreographed images.

BreadCrumbs has created free stock images which it hopes will help to persuade people to be vaccinated when their time comes.

Tegan Crymble, head of behavioural insights, said they came up with the idea after seeing negative imagery related to Covid-19 vaccination.

“When Covid-19 hit and we were in the middle of the pandemic, we thought of ways to add, in a very pro-social way, to fighting the pandemic and to help South Africans,” she told TimesLIVE.

Crymble said their research showed behavioural science was being used worldwide to help with the pandemic.

“One of the elements that we picked up was that there was a lot of vaccine hesitancy globally, and there was also this perception from surveys and quantitative analysis that there was quite a hesitancy for South Africans as well.

“There were a lot of people who said, 'I’m not sure if I want to do this, let someone else do it to get herd immunity'.”

Crymble said images of vaccination that included hazmat suits and grimacing created a perception “that this is a very difficult thing — it was painful, it was scary. We wanted to add a free accessible resource out there that could help people nudge the behaviour.”