COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 affects different people in different ways

March 21 2021 - 06:20

WHO backs AstraZeneca vaccine, so SA's sale is on

With negotiations to sell 1-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 20 AU countries finally concluded, the government said it was ready to begin the handover.

"Because the negotiations were amicable, we are confident that should a compelling need arise to revisit the decisions made, both parties will be willing to engage," said health department spokesperson Popo Maja.