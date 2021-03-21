COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 affects different people in different ways
'They miss their families': How Covid-19 left elderly cut off from loved ones
For months, silence reigned in pensioner Amy Green’s tiny Durban flat.
She wept sometimes as she yearned for family Sunday lunches, sleepovers and hugs from her nine grandchildren and three children.
Shoppers raring to take ‘revenge’ on pandemic by spending savings
Shoppers are out for vengeance.
A year into a pandemic that has devastated lives, jobs and the economy, those who are lucky enough to have disposable income are ready to go out and splurge — even if they still have nowhere to go in that stunning dress or those brand-new sneakers. Some are calling this “revenge spending”.
From Apartheid Museum to Fugard Theatre: How Covid-19 is closing cultural landmarks
All over the country museums and theatres are falling victim to the pandemic, as one by one roads to the soul are closed
WHO backs AstraZeneca vaccine, so SA's sale is on
With negotiations to sell 1-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 20 AU countries finally concluded, the government said it was ready to begin the handover.
"Because the negotiations were amicable, we are confident that should a compelling need arise to revisit the decisions made, both parties will be willing to engage," said health department spokesperson Popo Maja.
Weeks pass, people die, and still no word on any mass vaccine rollout
Another week, another seven days of deafening silence on the project that ought to be at the top of every politician's to-do list: a mass-vaccination programme to enable SA and its 60-million people to cast off the shackles of Covid-19.
Can Covid-19 get the hell out of our lives. Pronto
Can you believe it has been a year since the world went into battle.
A year and a bit since talk of death, sight of coffins and graves en masse became a staple diet.
Imagine.
'National vaccine rollout will be speedier than health care jabs' - expert
The Covid-19 vaccine programme will move faster than the inoculation of health workers who are receiving shots as part of a Johnson & Johnson implementation study, says the co-principal investigator of the study, professor Linda-Gail Bekker.
SA and US firm in talks to produce 'game changing' vaccine locally
In a move that will dramatically alter vaccine distribution, it is also being tested in the form of a tablet. "That will be a game-changer," said Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana.
The currently approved Covid-19 vaccines all need to be stored at temperatures ranging from about -6°C to -70°C in the case of the Pfizer vaccine.
The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew for the entertainment district because spring breakers were gathering in crowds around the city despite the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/xlxnORQwCl— Axios (@axios) March 20, 2021
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 26 339 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1378 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate. A further 47 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 082 to date. Read more here https://t.co/qdtlrcS0kF pic.twitter.com/lt6Qu4Oq8y— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 20, 2021