South Africa

Motorist shot several times in car at Westonaria shopping centre

21 March 2021 - 17:10
A man believed to be in his thirties was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his car in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics arrived at the shopping centre where the shooting occurred at around 5pm.

Vermaak said the man sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

“According to a witness the suspect got into a silver-grey car which was parked not far from the deceased's car, which then sped off in an easterly direction,” Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said the motive for the murder is unknown.

No arrests had been made.

