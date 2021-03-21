South Africa

SA will have to wait until at least Wednesday for 'update' on King Zwelithini's successor

21 March 2021 - 12:09
King Goodwill Zwelithini was laid to rest on Wednesday evening.
King Goodwill Zwelithini was laid to rest on Wednesday evening.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The Zulu royal family will meet King Goodwill Zwelithini's lawyers on Wednesday to discuss his successor, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the kingdom's prime minister and the late king's cousin, said on Sunday.

“A meeting of senior members of the royal family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to His Majesty’s will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty’s lawyers, Buthelezi said in a statement.

“This is where the matter stands at present. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday’s meeting,” he added.

The king's will was read at a private family meeting on Friday that controversially excluded Buthelezi.

It was revealed by insiders that the king's successor will come from the Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace. This makes Prince Misuzulu the obvious choice as he is Queen Mantfombi's firstborn son, Sunday Times reported.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret

Prince Misuzulu is likely to be the next Zulu king after a will read out to the royal family on Friday revealed that the late King Goodwill ...
News
13 hours ago

IN QUOTES | King Goodwill Zwelithini instilled a sense of identity: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the Zulu monarch as a unifier who advocated for traditional leadership and instilled a sense of pride among his ...
Politics
2 days ago

A final farewell for the Zulu king: From health turns to unifying the Zulu nation in mourning

King Goodwill Zwelithini ruled the kingdom for almost 50 years. He was installed as the eighth monarch of the Zulus in December 1971.
News
2 days ago

Five touching moments from Buthelezi on King Zwelithini: 'God granted him longevity and we reaped the rewards'

AmaZulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi paid tribute to the late king at his memorial service at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa
  2. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  3. 'This is real life, not PornHub' — SA shocked at viral 'sex video' from KZN ... South Africa
  4. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  5. Top SA runner beats R780,000 claim by spectator she knocked over South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X