South Africa

Thieves steal murdered cop's skeleton from Mpumalanga mortuary

The theft happened days before the alleged cop killer was due back in court

21 March 2021 - 15:54
The skeletal remains are the subject of a police investigation into the murder of a 62-year-old former police officer.
The skeletal remains are the subject of a police investigation into the murder of a 62-year-old former police officer.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Human skeletal remains, which were kept for investigation purposes, have been stolen from a state mortuary in Standerton, Mpumalanga, police said on Sunday.

The skeletal remains are the subject of a police investigation into the murder of a 62-year-old former police officer, Brig Leonard Hlathi said.

Hlathi said the victim was reported missing by his family in October 2020.

A search was conducted without any success until March 12, when a 26-year-old man, Sanele Msimang, handed himself over to police in Harrismith in the Free State.

“Msimang informed police there that he killed his employer at Standerton somewhere last year and buried his remains in a shallow grave.”

Msimang was charged with murder and appeared in the Standerton magistrate's court on March 18 where he was remanded in custody until Tuesday.

“While busy investigating the murder case, police received disturbing news that the seized skeletal remains were now reportedly missing.

“A case of theft was then opened accordingly with an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice,” Hlathi said.

Anyone with information can contact Const Lefa Tsotetsi at 066 019 8487 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. The public can also send information via MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Bones vanish somewhere between police and Eastern Cape funeral parlour

A distraught family who was told the skeletal remains of their dead sister had gone missing from a funeral parlour is threatening to take the police ...
News
4 months ago

Missing Durban e-hailing driver found shot dead

A missing e-hailing driver was found dead in Isipingo, south of Durban, with gunshot wounds in his stomach.
News
1 week ago

Blood in car and lies in court lead to guilty verdict against German couple accused of PE farmer's murder

A German couple has been found guilty of murdering another German national and farm owner Claus Schroeder from Port Elizabeth despite his body never ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  4. 'This is real life, not PornHub' — SA shocked at viral 'sex video' from KZN ... South Africa
  5. Top SA runner beats R780,000 claim by spectator she knocked over South Africa

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X