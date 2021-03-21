South Africa

WATCH | Ambulances petrol-bombed in Pretoria

21 March 2021 - 17:54
Bestcare EMS spokesperson Xander Loubser said the incident happened at their premises at around 8pm.
Bestcare EMS spokesperson Xander Loubser said the incident happened at their premises at around 8pm.
Image: Bestcare EMS

Two ambulances were petrol-bombed in Mountain View in Pretoria on Saturday evening.

Bestcare EMS spokesperson Xander Loubser said the incident happened at their premises at around 8pm.

“Two people threw what appeared to be home-made petrol bombs into our premises onto our emergency vehicles and ran off.”

The perpetrators were travelling in a white Renault Clio.

Loubser said two ambulances were damaged.

He said the company was working closely with private investigators to trace the perpetrators.

A cash reward will be given for any valuable information.   

Best Care Emergency Medical Service office premises 2021-03-19 - Two petrol bombs thrown towards our vehicles. One...

Posted by Best Care Emergency Medical Service on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Best Care Emergency Medical Service office premises 2021-03-19 - Two petrol bombs thrown towards our vehicles. There...

Posted by Best Care Emergency Medical Service on Saturday, March 20, 2021

TimesLIVE

MORE

Ambulance stoned and medics attacked in Lion's River

An ambulance that had been dispatched to Lion's River in KwaZulu-Natal came under attack from an angry mob on Christmas Day.
News
2 months ago

'Pure thuggery': Health department demands action after medics attacked

The Eastern Cape health department has called for police to prioritise the investigation of crimes committed against ambulance crews.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  4. 'This is real life, not PornHub' — SA shocked at viral 'sex video' from KZN ... South Africa
  5. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X