COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 recoveries stand at 1,463 089

22 March 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
A model of the coronavirus is seen attached to a sign during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease restrictions in Kassel, Germany on March 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

ONE YEAR ON | Biggest Covid-19 headaches revealed as tracing teams talk about their challenges

Covid-19 track and tracing teams' biggest headaches over the past year included patients giving the wrong contact details and team members falling ill themselves, provincial officials told TimesLIVE.

This led to many positive cases not being traced, and an uncountable number of people getting infected after coming in contact with those not knowing they had the virus.

This transpired from interviews with provincial officials looking back over the past year since SA experienced its first Covid-19 case.

March 22 2021 - 07:00

