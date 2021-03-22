COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 recoveries stand at 1,463 089
22 March 2021 - 07:00
March 22 2021 - 09:50
ONE YEAR ON | Biggest Covid-19 headaches revealed as tracing teams talk about their challenges
Covid-19 track and tracing teams' biggest headaches over the past year included patients giving the wrong contact details and team members falling ill themselves, provincial officials told TimesLIVE.
This led to many positive cases not being traced, and an uncountable number of people getting infected after coming in contact with those not knowing they had the virus.
This transpired from interviews with provincial officials looking back over the past year since SA experienced its first Covid-19 case.
March 22 2021 - 07:00
SA's Covid-19 recoveries stand at 1,463 089
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 537 852 the total number of deaths is 52 111 the total number of recoveries is 1 463 089 and the total number of vaccines administered is 182 983. pic.twitter.com/lRfJ4okLvh— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 21, 2021