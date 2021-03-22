COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 recoveries stand at 1,463 089

March 22 2021 - 09:50

ONE YEAR ON | Biggest Covid-19 headaches revealed as tracing teams talk about their challenges

Covid-19 track and tracing teams' biggest headaches over the past year included patients giving the wrong contact details and team members falling ill themselves, provincial officials told TimesLIVE.

This led to many positive cases not being traced, and an uncountable number of people getting infected after coming in contact with those not knowing they had the virus.

This transpired from interviews with provincial officials looking back over the past year since SA experienced its first Covid-19 case.