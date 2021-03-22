South Africa

'Extortionists' busted in covert operation, R300k in cash recovered by Western Cape cops

22 March 2021 - 14:23
Western Cape police said they are starting to make inroads into extortion syndicates in the province.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Western Cape police say their efforts of clamping down on rising extortion in the province are starting to pay off with their latest arrest of three suspects in a covert operation in Botrivier on Thursday.

Overberg detectives, visible policing members, crime intelligence, and Overberg Anti-Gang Unit members took part in a covert operation on Thursday after they received information that a local businessman was extorted for R300,000 in exchange for “protection”.

The combined force pounced on the suspects, aged 50, 39, and 29, from whom they retrieved the cash. They also confiscated cellphones, two vehicles, and a significant number of 3G sim cards as well as bank cards.

Potelwa said the assistance of officials from the local municipality and neighbourhood watch members with cutting-edge technology added much-needed value to the operation.

“Further investigations will determine if they are linked to other cases,” said Potelwa.

“The arrests have been lauded as a step in the right direction in integrated efforts to deal decisively with the crime of extortion,” she said.

The suspects, who come from Delft, Khayelitsha, and Eersterivier, are scheduled to make their first appearance in the Caledon magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

