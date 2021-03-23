Former Nelson Mandela Bay clerk to be sentenced for fraud and forgery

A 48-year-old former clerk of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, Stephanie Reeners, will be sentenced on May 4 for fraud and forgery.

Reeners pleaded guilty at the Port Elizabeth specialised commercial crimes court to 448 counts of fraud and forgery which amounted to just over R640,000. Reeners committed the crimes between February 2012 and November 2017.

According to a statement by NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, Reeners pleaded guilty to receiving payments directly from clients. She further pleaded guilty to attaching fictitious payment receipts to the tax invoices and, in so doing, gave the impression to the building inspectorate that the cashiers at the treasury division had received the payments. But she never handed over the money to the treasury division, instead using it herself.

Ngcakani said during her tenure as an administration clerk at the municipality’s central information centre (CIC), Reeners volunteered to perform some of the duties of the CIC assistant which included the submission of building plans to the building inspectorate division of the municipality.

Reeners also pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery which she committed in November 2017 emanating from her using her supervisor’s salary advice to create three false salary advices which she created under her name.

