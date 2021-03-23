'Make Afrikaans equal to English': DA launches petition to end 'war' against mother tongue at SU

The DA has launched a petition to make Afrikaans equal with English at Stellenbosch University, saying it is to protect the right to mother tongue education at the university “against persistent attacks by university management”.

According to DA MP Leon Schreiber, the “war” against mother tongue education at the university became more intense over the past few weeks after first-year students at several residences were banned from speaking Afrikaans in their rooms and even on park benches on campus.

He said the current management, led by Rector Wim de Villiers, was anti-Afrikaans and its stance amplified the university’s refusal to act in defence of the students’ constitutional right to mother tongue education and to speak their own language.

In 2016, the university implemented a new language policy that elevated the status of English in an effort to not make black students, who are not fluent in Afrikaans, feel marginalised, excluded and stigmatised.

In October, last year, the Constitutional Court unanimously found in favour of the university, which opposed an application by Afrikaans-language lobby group Gelyke Kanse to compel the institution to return to its 2014 language policy.