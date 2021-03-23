South Africa

Teachers fearful after gangs shut down Mpumalanga school

Pupils threaten educators with pangas

23 March 2021 - 11:12 By Mandla Khoza
In footage Sowetan has seen, two young gang members are seen wielding a panga and threatening teachers. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

There is uncertainty over whether schooling will resume at a Mpumalanga school on Tuesday after it was forced to shut down when a gang stormed it last week.

The gang, known as the Wrong Turn, forced the school to close as gang rivalry escalated in Elukwatini, near Badplaas.

The Wrong Turn gang, which has members of school-going age and carries pangas, made teachers fearful of going to school.

For the full article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

