WATCH | Bellringers strike a muffled note in honour of King Goodwill Zwelithini

The KwaZulu-Natal Guild of Church Bellringers in Durban rang their bells in honour of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, on Sunday.

King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu passed away from Covid-19 complications in a Durban hospital. He was 72.

Though he was Anglican, King Zwelithini was very close to the Catholic Church and would often wear the rosary with his Zulu traditional regalia.

The bellringers paid tribute to the monarch with the more-than-100-year-old bells at half-muffle in special format.

“For the bellringers it was an honour to mark the passing of a respected monarch, lost to the pandemic,” explained Nola Mitchell, the national secretary of the South African Church of Bellringers.

The special method of bellringing used at St Mary's is known as “change ringing”, an activity enjoyed by thousands of bellringers in Britain during the 1600s when there were nearly 6,000 churches with bells.