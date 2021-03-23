WATCH | Five stabbed in clashes between EFF and Sasco at Durban University of Technology

Five students were stabbed during violent clashes allegedly between members of the EFF student command (SC) and the South African Students Congress (Sasco) at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the students were stabbed during an altercation at Durban’s Berea campus.

“They were taken to a campus clinic for medical attention. Police are at the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation, which is quiet at the moment. No case was opened [but] victims were advised to open cases,” Gwala said.