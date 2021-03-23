WATCH | Savanna tells consumers to 'rest' from balancing bottles on their heads
Cider brand Savanna has taken a dig at its consumers who like dancing with bottles balanced on their heads, saying they should “rest”.
Over the past few weeks, Savanna has been in the spotlight after videos of the cider's consumers with bottles balanced on their heads, chins or backs made their rounds on social media.
In a recent online ad, the brand told consumers to “rest” and “know your limits”.
“So what do you want me to say? Rest, bafwethu, rest. Especially those who like dancing with their phones in their mouths and put bottles on top of their heads,” an “advice specialist” can be heard saying in the ad.
Nizwile neh? Take Dr Musa ‘ukspeeda’ Ngwenya’s advice and rest, bafo. Stay safe and know your limits.#SavannaSavatical #SiyavannaSouthAfrica https://t.co/pS0hxqvuVo pic.twitter.com/TiGCxSbigk— SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) March 17, 2021
Last year, the brand slammed the viral trend, saying it was “irresponsible and damaging”.
Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford said the social media trends were in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand.
“Unfortunately, over the past few weeks the Savanna brand has been tagged and associated with irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity,” said Lenford.
“This challenge was initiated by consumers and uses the brand name in hashtags but is in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand.”
He said the brand promotes responsible drinking and encouraged consumers to engage and continue to tag the brand for their responsible and safe memorable moments.
“We do not encourage binge drinking, or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit,” he said.