WATCH | Savanna tells consumers to 'rest' from balancing bottles on their heads

Cider brand Savanna has taken a dig at its consumers who like dancing with bottles balanced on their heads, saying they should “rest”.

Over the past few weeks, Savanna has been in the spotlight after videos of the cider's consumers with bottles balanced on their heads, chins or backs made their rounds on social media.

In a recent online ad, the brand told consumers to “rest” and “know your limits”.

“So what do you want me to say? Rest, bafwethu, rest. Especially those who like dancing with their phones in their mouths and put bottles on top of their heads,” an “advice specialist” can be heard saying in the ad.