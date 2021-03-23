South Africa

Zandile Gumede named as one of nine role players as corruption case moves to high court

Bail extended for former eThekwini mayor and 20 co-accused

23 March 2021 - 11:32
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Mluleki Mdletshe

The multimillion-rand corruption case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 20 co-accused has been transferred to the high court.

On Tuesday Gumede, dressed in a red and black ensemble and wearing two masks, appeared in the specialised commercial crime court, housed in the Durban magistrate's court building.

Gumede and her co-accused — including eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu and eThekwini deputy head of supply chain management Sandile Ngcobo — are accused of involvement in a 2016 Durban Solid Waste tender scandal amounting to R430m.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken presented a 324-page indictment — which names Gumede as one of nine role players in the case — containing 2,786 charges to the court and defence teams.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo told the court that all relevant documents pertaining to the case, including case dockets, a lengthy audit report and annexures, had been submitted to the defence.

“The pretrial will be handled by the high court.”

The accused have been ordered to appear in the high court on June 14. Their bail has been extended.

Outside the court, a stage and marquees had been erected for Gumede's supporters.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zandile Gumede given all-clear by KZN ANC integrity commission

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede can resume her legislature duties and be active in ANC programmes, the provincial executive committee has ...
Politics
3 months ago

Staunch Zandile Gumede supporter gunned down outside his home, ANC 'deeply disturbed'

One of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s campaign co-ordinators was shot in Durban on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday in ...
Politics
2 months ago

Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant?

The council approved R202m for the project, but there is no system in place for commuters to rate driver behaviour
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X