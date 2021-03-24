South Africa

Action to be taken against teacher combing pupil’s hair on viral video, says Lesufi

24 March 2021 - 13:54
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department is investigating the matter and wants answers. File photo.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department is investigating the matter and wants answers. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE

“Appropriate action” will be taken against a teacher who was caught on video roughly combing a pupil’s hair, says Gauteng education MEC  Panyaza Lesufi.

In the video, taken at an undisclosed school, the woman can be seen making a row of boys line up to have their natural hair combed before entering the school gates. In the background, pupils can be heard disagreeing with the teacher’s style of combing.

According to a SABC News report, Lesufi said his department was reviewing a report into the incident and action will be taken depending on the outcome.

Lesufi said the department was investigating the matter and wanted questions answered. “We are not opposed to any form of discipline, but if it involves public humiliation, it needs to be treated carefully,” he said.

“I am going through the report. We want to know whether the parents were involved, what was their response, whether the pupil was warned before and what was the response of the pupil.”

On social media, Lesufi slammed the teacher's act, saying it was “totally unacceptable”. 

‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher combing pupil’s hair

In the video, the teacher can be seen making a row of boys line up to have their natural hair combed out before entering the school gates.
News
1 day ago

“We have many kids absconding from school or committing suicide about small things that happened at school and they become scared to go back to school. It might sound petty but the number of pupils making wrong decisions is massive. I am for discipline, not humiliation,” said Lesufi.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also weighed in on the video and said the act was “child abuse, black self-hate and definitively illegal”.

“This woman must be found and put to the book. You can’t teach kids to hate their hair. No! Her treatment of black hair is the same as that of white racists who tell black kids to remove or hide their Afros,” Ndlozi said.

He said the best thing the teacher could have done was write a letter to the pupil's parents instead of “violently combing” their hair.

“It’s the indignity of standing at school gates, violently combing kids’ hair. Why not write to their parents? Why not ask kids to do it themselves in a private space? In any way, why the hell must they comb? Will it make them more teachable? Why humiliate them because of hair?” he asked.

READ MORE:

Florence Masebe on 'hair combing' vid: 'Black people believe uncombed hair means dirty hair'

Florence Masebe says it's a problematic assumption that people who do not comb their hair do not wash it.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Education MEC awaits lab results after school pupils come down with ‘food poisoning’

Pupils who consumed food during break on Tuesday complained about stomach pains and upset stomachs.
News
5 days ago

A hair-volutionary embrace of all things curl-curious, natural and healthy

'The Big South African Hair Book' is a celebration of #NaturalHair and an exploration of the South African #NaturalHair community.
Books
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  3. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  4. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X