Action to be taken against teacher combing pupil’s hair on viral video, says Lesufi

“Appropriate action” will be taken against a teacher who was caught on video roughly combing a pupil’s hair, says Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

In the video, taken at an undisclosed school, the woman can be seen making a row of boys line up to have their natural hair combed before entering the school gates. In the background, pupils can be heard disagreeing with the teacher’s style of combing.

According to a SABC News report, Lesufi said his department was reviewing a report into the incident and action will be taken depending on the outcome.

Lesufi said the department was investigating the matter and wanted questions answered. “We are not opposed to any form of discipline, but if it involves public humiliation, it needs to be treated carefully,” he said.

“I am going through the report. We want to know whether the parents were involved, what was their response, whether the pupil was warned before and what was the response of the pupil.”

On social media, Lesufi slammed the teacher's act, saying it was “totally unacceptable”.