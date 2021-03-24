Covid-19 limits access to human rights for most South Africans: study

The survey was conducted in April, July and December 2020 among adults of different races, age and gender.

Human rights and social justice activist Mark Heywood, who was one of the panellists at the launch of the survey, said the study showed that most people were willing to make “reasonable” sacrifices in the interest of greater good during the pandemic.

“That is a positive. The survey also shows that there is a connection between the people who call themselves pro- human rights as opposed to those who are antisocial behaviour like the refusal to wear a mask and an unwillingness to take a vaccine,” Heywood said.

The findings, Heywood said, were quite affirming of SA’s population and its understanding of human rights.

“I felt like I was locked up in jail in my own home and that's very bad since I have rights,” one of the participants said.

“The crux is whether that understanding has been abused or has been taken advantage of by government,” Heywood said.

“These limitations of rights in the interest of saving lives have had a limited effect in preventing infections or preventing deaths.”