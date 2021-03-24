South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 510 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hour

24 March 2021 - 07:57 By TimesLIVE
Workers are seen packaging doses of Hexaxim, a combination of six childhood disease vaccines, at the premises of the South African vaccine manufacturing and storage company Biovac in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2021.
Workers are seen packaging doses of Hexaxim, a combination of six childhood disease vaccines, at the premises of the South African vaccine manufacturing and storage company Biovac in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

March 24 2021 -07:20

The Covid-19 third wave: safety protocols, timelines and being prepared

The health department says it has no mathematical models to help it establish when South Africans can brace themselves for the third wave of Covid-19 infections, but has warned against flouting safety protocols during Easter.

March 24 2021 -06:00

Employees can be fired for flouting Covid-19 regulations, experts say

Employers can discipline workers who flout Covid-19 regulations outside of work, and this could even result in dismissals.

However, they can only exercise this liberty if they have policies in place, or health and safety-related misconduct offences in their employment document.

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  3. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  4. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X