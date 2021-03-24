COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 510 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hour
March 24 2021 -07:20
The Covid-19 third wave: safety protocols, timelines and being prepared
The health department says it has no mathematical models to help it establish when South Africans can brace themselves for the third wave of Covid-19 infections, but has warned against flouting safety protocols during Easter.
March 24 2021 -06:00
Employees can be fired for flouting Covid-19 regulations, experts say
Employers can discipline workers who flout Covid-19 regulations outside of work, and this could even result in dismissals.
However, they can only exercise this liberty if they have policies in place, or health and safety-related misconduct offences in their employment document.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16 445 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 510 new cases, which represents a 3% positivity rate. A further 55 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 251 to date. Read more here https://t.co/8FsJ1ayL8o pic.twitter.com/VLc1xDPRp7— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 23, 2021