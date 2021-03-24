Fines, suspended sentences for car dealer couple who defrauded clients

The Bellville serious commercial crimes court has handed down heavy fines and suspended sentences to a married couple found guilty of vehicle finance fraud.

Erens Johannes Uys, 53, and Crische Uys, 36, were arrested in August 2015 by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team after it emerged they were duping customers in their second-hand vehicle business.

The couple would buy used vehicles, put them up for sale and demand substantial deposits from customers.

“Three or more prospective buyers would be duped into paying a deposit for the same vehicle. In the end none of the victims would receive the vehicle in question nor their money back,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

They were charged on a number of counts that included fraud, theft, forgery, money laundering and racketeering amounting to more than R600,000.

The court on Tuesday sentenced Crische to an eight-year prison term, wholly suspended for five years. She was also fined R20,000 payable by next Wednesday. Failure to pay the fine on that date would see her serving six months in jail.

Erens was sentenced to 10 years in prison, wholly suspended for five years. He was ordered to refund R623,000 to the victims.

