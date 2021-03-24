Hawks seize drugs and manufacturing equipment worth R1.5m at Durban lab
Methcathinone, commonly known as “cat”, chemicals and paraphernalia valued at almost R1.5m were found at a sophisticated manufacturing plant in Pinetown, west of Durban, by the Hawks on Tuesday.
On Wednesday Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban serious organised crime unit together with Crime Intelligence arrested a 44-year-old man on Tuesday following information received that he had been manufacturing drugs in Pinetown.
“Members pounced on the suspect’s premises and a search was conducted. Members found equipment used to manufacture drugs, chemicals and powder suspected to be methcathinone.”
Mhlongo said the street value of the seized paraphernalia and drugs is about R1,497,000.
“The suspect was placed under arrest and is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”
TimesLIVE
