Help! Lockdown sees calls to SA Anxiety and Depression Group double

More than 500,000 people have called the SA Anxiety and Depression Group (Sadag) seeking help since the nationwide lockdown took effect.

Callers were grappling with anxiety, grief, depression, loss and financial distress as the lockdown, which was imposed to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, took its toll on mental health and relationships.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the initial 21-day hard lockdown on March 23 last year in an attempt to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 infections. People were compelled to stay home and venture out only for essentials. Restaurants, gyms, liquor and clothing stores were among the businesses that had to close.

At the time of his address, there were 402 cases of Covid-19 in SA.

Call volumes to Sadag helplines doubled after the lockdown announcement.