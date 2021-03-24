Highway blocked, building torched and liquor store looted as KZN protest intensifies

A violent service delivery protest on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast is receiving attention from the government following the torching of a municipal building and five fleet vehicles on Tuesday.

A community within the Ray Nkonyeni municipality took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday, blockading parts of the N2 and R102 as their demands for water, jobs and the removal of councillors intensified.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the Izingolweni community hall, five vehicles and a grader were set alight by unruly protesters on Tuesday night.

“Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday after a municipal guard house was set alight. Four trucks were also set alight in the Louisiana area.

“Charges of malicious damage to property and a case of public violence were opened for investigation at the Port Shepstone police station.”