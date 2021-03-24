South Africa

Highway blocked, building torched and liquor store looted as KZN protest intensifies

24 March 2021 - 12:17
A screenshot from a video showing the Izingolweni community hall, a municipal building and a grader engulfed in flames after protesters set them alight on Tuesday night.
Image: Screenshot

A violent service delivery protest on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast is receiving attention from the government following the torching of a municipal building and five fleet vehicles on Tuesday. 

A community within the Ray Nkonyeni municipality took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday, blockading parts of the N2 and R102 as their demands for water, jobs and the removal of councillors intensified. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the Izingolweni community hall, five vehicles and a grader were set alight by unruly protesters on Tuesday night. 

“Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday after a municipal guard house was set alight. Four trucks were also set alight in the Louisiana area.

“Charges of malicious damage to property and a case of public violence were opened for investigation at the Port Shepstone police station.”

Gwala said on Wednesday morning protesters struck again, this time looting a liquor store. 

“This morning, in the Izingolweni CBD, a group of people broke into the business premises and stole liquor.”

She said the N2 between Hibberdene and Izingolweni remained blocked.

“Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Public order police and local police are working tirelessly to stabilise the situation.”

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka met with protesters on Wednesday in an attempt to hear their demands and quell the situation. 

There have been sporadic protests in KwaMadlala and Izingolweni, with protesters demanding water, jobs and the removal of councillors.

On Wednesday the departments said the protest action had severely affected the flow of traffic between Durban, Kokstad and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. 

“This road is one of the busiest in the province as it links KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. The protest has disturbed a lot of business operations.”

TimesLIVE

