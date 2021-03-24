Law does not allow firing of worker who flouts Covid-19 regulations: department

The department of employment and labour says the Occupational Health and Safety Act does not give employers a right to discipline employees who flout Covid-19 regulations outside of work.

The department was responding to comments by a legal advisor who said employers can discipline workers who flout rules outside of work if they have relevant policies in place.

On Tuesday labour expert Justin Hattingh, a senior legal advisor at Strata-g Labour Solutions, said employers can exercise this liberty if they have policies in place, or even health and safety-related misconduct offences, in their employment documentation.

The department did not agree with the assertions by Hattingh, however, and said this was not in the terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1993, as amended.