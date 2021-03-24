Monkeys run amok in Gqeberha

Do not feed the monkeys is a rule that now applies not only in game parks and nature reserves, but also in the suburbs of Gqeberha.

Residents of Kabega Park and Walmer have noticed an influx of vervet monkeys around their homes.

Though it might be tempting to put out snacks for the furry visitors, they can soon become unwanted and aggressive guests.

Residents in the city’s western suburbs have reported an increase in monkey sightings in recent weeks, and animal experts believe they are moving into urban areas because their natural habitat is under threat.

