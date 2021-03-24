South Africa

Monkeys run amok in Gqeberha

Increase in sightings reported in city’s western suburbs

24 March 2021 - 10:46 By Riaan Marais
Residents of Kabega Park and Walmer have noticed an influx of vervet monkeys around their homes. Animal experts have warned people against feeding the primates. Stock photo
Residents of Kabega Park and Walmer have noticed an influx of vervet monkeys around their homes. Animal experts have warned people against feeding the primates. Stock photo
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Do not feed the monkeys is a rule that now applies not only in game parks and nature reserves, but also in the suburbs of Gqeberha.

Residents of Kabega Park and Walmer have noticed an influx of vervet monkeys around their homes.

Though it might be tempting to put out snacks for the furry visitors, they can soon become unwanted and aggressive guests.

Residents in the city’s western suburbs have reported an increase in monkey sightings in recent weeks, and animal experts believe they are moving into urban areas because their natural habitat is under threat.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Cape Town gives baboon a three-day ultimatum: 'Settle down - or else'

Cape Town’s celebrity baboon, Kataza, has three days to make it across the mountain - or he could be relocated to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo.
News
2 months ago

Monkey mania: Cape court showdown looms over baboon in the burbs

The judiciary may have to decide the fate of Kataza the baboon, who has sharply split opinions in Cape Town.
News
6 months ago

Authorities investigating locals buying monkeys from the DRC after illegal shipment intercepted

A shipment of 29 primates from the DRC was intercepted in Zimbabwe  on Wednesday. The illegal shipment was headed to SA.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  3. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  4. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X