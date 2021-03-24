Zulu royal successor planning meeting commences

A royal succession planning meeting is going ahead with a meeting of members of the Zulu royal family and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s lawyers on Wednesday.

An inside source confirmed to TimesLIVE that the meeting had started on Wednesday morning.

Senior members of the royal family met at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace on Saturday but the family has remained tight-lipped about who will succeed King Zwelithini.

Sunday Times reported a will read to the royal family on Friday revealed the late king wanted his successor to come from the palace of the great wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

While Prince Misuzulu, the firstborn son of King Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi, has largely been seen as the obvious successor, the royal family has remained mum.