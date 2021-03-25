Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

The year 2020 has become synonymous with Covid-19, as the pandemic swept throughout the globe. But a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has painted a bleak picture about the affect that the pandemic has had on tuberculosis control efforts.

The affect was particularly severe in high-burden countries such as SA, where TB testing alone had dropped by almost 50%.

According to preliminary data released to coincide with World TB Day on Wednesday, SA was among the worst-affected countries, with a decline in TB care and monthly notifications measuring 41%. This was the biggest reduction after Indonesia, which recorded a drop of about 42%. Among the 80 countries, surveyed Philippines is the third worst-affected nation with a shrink of about 37%, and India at 25%.

The report estimated that 1.4 million fewer people received care last year compared to 2019 — a reduction of 21% from 2019 — and half a million excess TB deaths could set the world back a decade to the level of TB mortality in 2010.

“The effects of Covid-19 go far beyond the death and disease caused by the virus itself. The disruption to essential services for people with TB is just one tragic example of the ways the pandemic is disproportionately affecting some of the world’s poorest people, who were already at higher risk for TB,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

“These sobering data point to the need for countries to make universal health coverage a priority as they respond to and recover from the pandemic, to ensure access to essential services for TB and all diseases.”