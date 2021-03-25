Limpopo pastor gets third life sentence for raping minor congregants

Limpopo pastor James Devine Thubakgale has been handed a third life sentence for rape, assault and calling a congregant a witch.

Thubakgale is already serving two life sentences for the rape of minor girls in 2011 and 2012 after being jailed by the Mankweng regional court on September 30 2020.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement that Thubakgale ran the Devine Deliverance Church in Seshego like a cult, presenting himself to followers as part of the “holy trinity”.

“Pastor Thubakgale ... presented himself to his congregants as a powerful man of God, who was able to heal the sick and cast away the devil. He claimed he had been sent to this world to save them,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The Limpopo high court in Polokwane sentenced the 58-year-old to life imprisonment plus 10 years' imprisonment on two counts of rape, common assault and four months for the witch remark. The incidents took place between 2010 and 2017.

Malabi-Dzhangi said Thubakgale demanded to be called a judge as he claimed he was going to be a judge with God on judgment day.

“He instructed congregants to bring all their money and even their retirement savings to church,” she said. And his congregants, who believed he was “part of the holy trinity and was closest to God” obeyed.