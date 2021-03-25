Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS

A large quantity of drugs worth millions of rand as well as unlicensed firearms with ammunition were seized at a Milnerton residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The property was raided by an integrated SAPS team comprising the Cape Town Tactical Response Team (TRT) with K-9 unit members.

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested at the property in Burcell Street, Tijgerhof.

Police seized 52kg of crystal meth estimated at R18.2m, 8,850 Mandrax tablets valued at R442,500 and hydroponic dagga, as well as three pistols and a revolver, 286 rounds of ammunition, 13 magazines and a holster.

The suspect is facing charges relating to dealing in drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He will appear in court on Friday.

TimesLIVE