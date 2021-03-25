South Africa

Milnerton property was hiding multimillion-rand tik, Mandrax operation: SAPS

25 March 2021 - 08:15 By TimesLIVE
A 40-year-old suspect was arrested at the property in Burcell Street, Tijgerhof.
Image: SAPS

A large quantity of drugs worth millions of rand as well as unlicensed firearms with ammunition were seized at a Milnerton residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The property was raided by an integrated SAPS team comprising the Cape Town Tactical Response Team (TRT) with K-9 unit members.

Police seized 52kg of crystal meth estimated at R18.2m, 8,850 Mandrax tablets valued at R442,500 and hydroponic dagga, as well as three pistols and a revolver, 286 rounds of ammunition, 13 magazines and a holster.

The suspect is facing charges relating to dealing in drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He will appear in court on Friday.

