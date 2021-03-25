No, booze will not be banned for 21 days

The government will not implement a 21-day booze ban, contrary to a viral post that has been doing the rounds.

Head of digital communications in the presidency Athi Geleba on Wednesday dismissed rumours circulating on social media about a looming ban on the sale of alcohol as a measure to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The fake poster which purports to be from the SA Police Service (SAPS) says liquor establishments that continue to sell alcohol after March 25 will lose their trading licences.