No, booze will not be banned for 21 days
The government will not implement a 21-day booze ban, contrary to a viral post that has been doing the rounds.
Head of digital communications in the presidency Athi Geleba on Wednesday dismissed rumours circulating on social media about a looming ban on the sale of alcohol as a measure to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.
The fake poster which purports to be from the SA Police Service (SAPS) says liquor establishments that continue to sell alcohol after March 25 will lose their trading licences.
One Twitter user said he will buy in bulk in case there is some truth to the fake reports, but Geleba warned against this.
and exactly why do you think the ‘fake news’ circulate in the first place? who originates them and why? and how do they know the trick will work for them every time?— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) March 24, 2021
Under alert level 1, the sale of alcohol is permitted during normal pre-lockdown hours.
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams also dismissed rumours about SA returning to hard lockdown between March 26 and April 16, saying the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and the cabinet have made no such decision.
There is no such a decision from NCCC and Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/x3OsSMDMud— phumla williams (@mirriamp) March 24, 2021
Prof Salim Abdool Karim, the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), told TimesLIVE on Wednesday SA must reinstate some lockdown restrictions and move to level 2 lockdown before the Easter holidays to minimise the risk of a third wave after the holidays.
“I don’t know if we will have a third wave after Easter. But I don't want to wait to find out. I would rather take the precautions and reduce our chances of a third wave,” he said.