Ntumba postmortem 'shows police were violent and cruel', says Ipid investigator

Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot at close range with a rubber bullet, and those responsible witnessed him struggling but drove away without helping.

This was the testimony heard in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Ntumba’s postmortem results confirmed that he died from a firearm injury to the chest, according to an affidavit from Ipid investigator Judy Thwala read out by prosecutor Nkosinathi Zuma.

“The degree of violence in this case is evident in the wounds inflicted on the deceased — an innocent bystander — and shows the violent and cruel manner in which the police who were supposed to protect him killed him.

“Instead of preserving the crime scene and assisting the victims they chose to leave the scene, and there was no warning issued to the crowd before shooting,” said Zuma, reading from the Ipid investigator's affidavit.

Four public order police officers — Cidrass Motseothata, Madimetsa Legodi, Victor Mohammed and Tshepiso Kekana — appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on a count of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba, 35, was a town planner and a recent master's graduate. He was married with four children. A bystander, he was killed two weeks ago during a Wits student fees protest in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters.