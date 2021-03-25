Potholes no problem for pre-primary crew

Brandishing buckets and spades and displaying an unwavering work ethic, a group of preschoolers has taken on the task of completing unfinished roadworks outside their playschool in Lorraine, Gqeberha.

The five children, who are supervised by their Siembamba Preschool grade R teacher Wanda Jacobsz, promptly line up at 11am in Luneville Road and get to work.

Sand collected from their play area is used to fill potholes that have formed in the road in front of the school — and the youngsters are more than happy to help.

