South Africa

Potholes no problem for pre-primary crew

25 March 2021 - 10:59 By Tremaine van Aardt
Siembamba Preschool in Lorraine is doing its bit to repair a neighbourhood road. Helping to fill the holes in Luneville Road are, from left, Jaden van Rensburg, 5, Skyler Riekert, 4, Leighten Vice, 6, Juan Nortje, 4, and Gerhard van Zyl, 5
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Brandishing buckets and spades and displaying an unwavering work ethic, a group of preschoolers has taken on the task of completing unfinished roadworks outside their playschool in Lorraine, Gqeberha.

The five children, who are supervised by their Siembamba Preschool grade R teacher Wanda Jacobsz, promptly line up at 11am in Luneville Road and get to work.

Sand collected from their play area is used to fill potholes that have formed in the road in front of the school — and the youngsters are more than happy to help.   

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

