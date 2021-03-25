Restaurant bunfight on Cape Town coast isn't urgent, high court rules

A long-running conflict between neighbouring businesses in a Cape Town coastal community does not require urgent resolution, the Cape Town high court has ruled.

The court found that there were no urgent grounds in an application by On the Rocks in Bloubergstrand to interdict Jerry Finley of the neighbouring Pinard on Sea guesthouse. The case was postponed to May 17.

Johannesburg advocate Andre Bezuidenhout, who owns On the Rocks, asked the court to stop Finley disrupting the restaurant's business operations, including “the assault and verbal abuse” of staff members and interfering with delivery of stock and supplies to On the Rocks.

Court documents also complain that Finley has opened a restaurant, coffee shop and ice-cream parlour without planning permission. In his answering affidavit, Finley said his business licence permitted the development.