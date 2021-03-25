Solidarity Fund injects more than R330m in SA vaccination rollout plan

The Solidarity Fund has spent more than R333m implementing and executing the country's vaccination rollout plan and inoculation of front-line health-care workers.

The fund was established a year ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa when the coronavirus pandemic hit SA.

The fund's disbursement and deployment head Nicola Galombik said on Thursday that the national vaccine programme was led by national department of health, who were spearheading the procurement and delivery of vaccines.

The National Treasury has set aside R10.3bn for vaccines over the next three years, with another R9bn available in an emergency fund.

SA started administering vaccines on February 17, with health-care workers receiving the single-shot doses developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

“It is important to emphasise that the fund’s contribution will not be used to fund the procurement of the vaccines or any of the research related costs of this project but, rather, to co-fund the operational requirements,” said Galombik.