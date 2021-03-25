Son convicted of hitting mother with beer bottle cleared after court errors

The irregularities began with a private conversation between the prosecutor and Rossouw before he had been formally charged or entered a plea. The prosecutor then told the magistrate he admitted all elements of the crime.

“The court could not have been satisfied that the accused admitted all the allegations in the charge sheet,” said Lekhuleni.

“An accused person has to plead freely and voluntarily and should not be swayed or influenced how he should plead. Unfortunately, in this matter the court did not establish directly from the accused whether he was pleading guilty freely and voluntarily, without being influenced thereto by anyone.”

Rossouw's guilty plea was accepted “notwithstanding the fact that [he] twice raised a defence in his answers when questioned by the court”, said Lekhuleni.

“The presiding magistrate should have entered a plea of not guilty as it was evident that the legal requirements for the commission of the offence have not been satisfied.”

The conviction was handed down even though “it is not clear the degree of force that the accused used to hit the complainant with the bottle,” said the judge.

“Other than what is stated on the charge sheet, it is not clear where on the body was [Anita Rossouw] struck with the said bottle. It is also not clear from the record whether [she] suffered any injuries. The state did not lead evidence on the injuries ... nor did the prosecutor inform the court of the injuries.

“Even during sentencing, [Anita Rossouw] was not called to testify on the injuries she sustained.”